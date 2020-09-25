MG Motor India unveils Gloster, India’s First Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV

Udaipur : MG Motor India has today introduced India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, MG Gloster. The much-awaited Gloster comes as the carmaker’s third product in India after the Hector, India’s first Internet car and ZS EV, India’s first internet electric SUV.

The MG Gloster comes with first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)*. Some of its pioneering features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Automatic Parking Assist amongst otherslikeForward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

MG has further come up with an on-demand Four-Wheel Drive that extends multiple driving modes in the Gloster. It is an Intelligent All Terrain System that provides enhanced control during vehicle off-roading with a dedicated rear differential and BorgWarner transfer case, a state-of-the-art electronic shift-on-the-fly technology. It comes with seven different drive modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’.

The pre-booking of the luxurious four-wheel drive MG Gloster is now live on the MG Motor India website as well as its 200+ centers across India. Customers can book their much-awaited Premium SUV for a booking price of Rs. 100,000. As part of its commitment to its customers, the marquee automaker also extends a contactless suite of services including MG VPHY (voice-guided demonstration of vehicles at retail touchpoints).

Speaking on the unveil of the luxurious off-roader, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, technology disruption has always been the key priority. We pioneered the first internet car in India – HECTOR, followed by the ZS EV, the first pure electric internet SUV. We are beginning a new chapter in India’s auto sector today with the launch of its First Autonomous(Level 1) premium SUV.There are multiple scenarios wherein Gloster can sense and makedecisions to improve your overall driving experience with ADAS technology. In other words, Gloster is not just another car – it is ahigh-techassistant that only thinks about you, your safety, and your comfort all the time. With best-in-class features, a towering road presence, powerful capability, and luxurious interiors, the all-new MG Gloster is designed to set new benchmarks.”

MG Glosterfurther features MG i-SMART technology that considerably adds to the vehicle’s overall experience.It includes several industry-firsts including Critical Tyre Pressure Voice Alert, Shortpedia App that gives short news summaries, and Anti-Theft Immobilization via Smartphone thatremotely halts the engine ignition. It comes with 3D maps from MapMyIndia which includes COVID testing centre locations in maps apart from various alerts like potholes and speed alerts.In addition to these, Gloster customers

will also get Apple Watch Connectivity and canoperate their Gaana app with voice control, alongside personalized welcome and greeting messages.

ACC helps in maintaining a safe distance with other vehicles by adjusting speed and APA ensures automated parking, FCW alerts a driver about a possible collision via visual and acoustic signatures. Similarly, AEB activates braking intervention to prevent a collision with any four-wheeler or to decrease the speed of the same and LDW raises an alert upon departing from lanes. Besides powering Gloster with AI technology and Computer Vision, MG has also integrated 360o cameras and sensors to eliminate all blind spots with Blind Spot Detection.It further comes with PM 2.5 filter to help occupants breathe clean air.

Higher variants of the MG Gloster will be powered by the globally acclaimed 2.0Diesel Twin Turbo engine at 218 PS Power and 480 Nm Torque, making it the most powerful SUV in its category. It will also come with a segment-leading 12.3 inch’ HD touchscreen along with segment-first captain seats, 64 color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof. The SUV will come in four colours – Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White. MG Motor India is also set to soon unveil the industry-first ‘Shield’ –an innovative ownership package for Glostercustomers.