ISGEC Heavy Engineering rises on bagging order for two Gas Fired Boilers from Indian Navy

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 688.45, up by 4.05 points or 0.59% from its previous closing of Rs. 684.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 696.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 705.20 and Rs. 687.00 respectively. So far 9705 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 877.00 on 05-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 231.10 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 736.80 and Rs. 676.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5067.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.21% and 28.35% respectively.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has bagged an order for two Gas Fired Boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing of two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.

With over 850 High Capacity and High-Pressure Boiler installations across 48 countries, the company’s Bolier business vertical has wide experience in Process, Cogeneration, Captive Power, and Independent Power Plants, with a wide variety of fuel options ranging from agri-waste to oil & gas.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a multi-product, multi-location public company that has been providing engineering solutions to customers around the world for the past many years.

