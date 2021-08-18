Tata Steel is currently trading at Rs. 1503.90, up by 0.35 points or 0.02% from its previous closing of Rs. 1503.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1509.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1519.00 and Rs. 1489.25 respectively. So far 175797 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1534.60 on 16-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 343.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1534.60 and Rs. 1384.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 182267.56 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 41.32% and 23.43% respectively.

Tata Steel is planning to acquire state-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL). RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates a 7.3 million tonnes plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It holds the distinction of being India’s first shore-based integrated steel plant.

Tata Steel, the flagship company of the Tata group is the first integrated steel plant in Asia and is now the world’s second most geographically diversified steel producer and a Fortune 500 company.

