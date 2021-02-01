IRCTC gains even after reporting 62% fall in Q3 net profit

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at Rs. 1465.00, up by 8.50 points or 0.58 % from its previous closing of Rs. 1456.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1470.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1478.85 and Rs. 1452.00 respectively. So far 35346 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1995.00 on 25-Feb-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 774.85 on 26-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1523.00 and Rs. 1417.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 23333.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.05% and 16.55% respectively.

IRCTC has reported 62.06% fall in its net profit at Rs 78.09 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 205.80 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 66.63% at Rs 245.23 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 734.98 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

