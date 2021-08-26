Bajaj Finserv gains on getting SEBI approval for setting up mutual fund

Bajaj Finserv has received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for setting up a mutual fund (MF). Accordingly, the company will be setting up an asset management company and the trustee company directly or indirectly, that is itself or through its subsidiary in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations and other applicable laws.

Bajaj Finserv has established itself as a financial power house with interests in insurance, lending, asset management and wealth management.

