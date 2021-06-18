IFB Agro Industries zooms on launching branded Fish & Prawn feed

IFB Agro Industries is currently trading at Rs. 617.50, up by 78.35 points or 14.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 539.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 562.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 646.95 and Rs. 562.80 respectively. So far 47150 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 646.95 on 18-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 265.00 on 16-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 646.95 and Rs. 521.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 575.66 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.28% and 33.72% respectively.

IFB Agro Industries has launched its own branded Fish & Prawn feed in the name of ‘Nutrisigma’ and ‘Nutrafeed’ respectively in the market on pilot project basis.

IFB Agro Industries is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing alcohol, bottling of branded alcoholic beverages as well as processed marine foods both for domestic and export markets.

