Welspun Enterprises trades in red on reporting 54% fall in Q4 consolidated net profit

Welspun Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 107.50, down by 4.55 points or 4.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 112.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 112.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 113.85 and Rs. 105.50 respectively. So far 40602 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 134.90 on 08-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 54.65 on 03-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 123.00 and Rs. 105.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1604.01 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.89% and 43.91% respectively.

Welspun Enterprises has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported 18.56% fall in its net profit at Rs 39.72 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 48.77 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 8.73% at Rs 506.18 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 465.52 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 54.04% fall in its net profit attributable to shareholder at Rs 40.72 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 88.59 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 19.82% at Rs 600.97 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 501.57 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported fall of 32.57% in its net profit at Rs 107.45 crore as compared to Rs 159.34 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 20.60% at Rs 1439.16 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1812.63 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported fall of 13.36% in its net profit at Rs 128.99 crore as compared to Rs 148.88 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 12.92% at Rs 1671.52 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1919.43 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

