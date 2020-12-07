ICICI Bank gains on launching ‘iMobile Pay’

ICICI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 510.90, up by 8.75 points or 1.74% from its previous closing of Rs. 502.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 504.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 515.50 and Rs. 504.10 respectively. So far 1357458 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 552.40 on 30-Dec-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 269.00 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 515.50 and Rs. 472.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 351954.77 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 89.80% and 10.20% stake in the Bank respectively.

ICICI Bank has transformed its state-of-the-art mobile banking app, iMobile, into an app that offers payments and banking services to customers of any bank. Called ‘iMobile Pay’, the app offers a unique combination of facilities of a payment app– such as enabling customers to pay to any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID or merchants, pay bills and do online recharges among others– with instant banking services namely savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, travel cards and much more. The users of ‘iMobile Pay’ can also transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India.