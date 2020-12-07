Udaipur : With around 2 lakh degrees on digital platform, Udaipur’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University has become the first higher education institute in Rajasthan to have deposited the highest number of awards and degrees in the National Academic Depository (NAD). NAD is a 24X7 online store house of all academic awards viz.certificates, diplomas, degrees, mark-sheets etc. duly digitised and lodged by academic institutions / boards / eligibility assessment bodies. It not only ensures easy access to and retrieval of an academic award but also validates and guarantees its authenticity and safe storage.

” We have deposited all the degrees awarded so far by the University. Digi locker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronic & IT under Digital India porgramme which aims at digital empowerment of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents in to citizens’ digital document wallet.” VC America Singh of MLSU said. The university’s spokesman Kunjan Acharya said the issued documents in Digi Locker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology Rules ( Preservation and Retention of Information by intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities).

The HRD ministry created NAD in 2016 not just to provide a facility for safe storage and retrieval of academic certificates but also their verification to put a check onthe use of fake academic credentials in education and employment. “The digital upload project in MLSU took off 3 years ago and the team has successfully uploaded around 2 lakh graduate, post graduate, PhD and various diplomas certificates awarded by the university so far. After the convocation ceremony this month, the degrees granted in past one year would also be uploaded digitally” Acharya said.