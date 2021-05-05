Husband accuse medical negligence after pregnant wife dies in COVID hosp

Udaipur : A man accused mismanagement and negligence on the part of staff at the government covid hospital at Chitrakoot Nagar here after his pregnant wife died on Tuesday. Rajesh Rathore said his wife Yogita was admitted in the hospital after being tested positive,8 days ago.

He said she was alright and walked without any support when he brought her to the hospital on his motorcycle. Gradually her condition deteriorated. Rajesh said his wife had been telling him that the medical staff or the doctors did not take any care of her nor was treated properly.

The man reported this to several authorities and even atthe COVID control room but no one heard his grievance while his wife continued to suffer and finally died on Tuesday.Rajesh also said that the staff operated her unnecessarily and there were many marks on her body. Tension was seen at the hospital when Rajesh refused to take away his wife’s body and demanded that a proper enquiry should be held in the case.