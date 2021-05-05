Shankara Building Products trades higher on the bourses

Shankara Building Products is currently trading at Rs. 376.20, up by 0.70 points or 0.19% from its previous closing of Rs. 375.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 379.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 381.00 and Rs. 376.20 respectively. So far 3354 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 518.30 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 229.00 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 392.60 and Rs. 363.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 859.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.45%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.00% and 15.54% respectively.

Shankara Building Products has decided to close retail stores in four locations i.e. Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh); Bellary (Karnataka); Kannur (Kerala); Nagole (Hyderabad, Telangana). The net store count after these measures will stand at 91 stores.

Shankara Building Products is a leading organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India, Operating under the brand name ‘Shankara Buildpro’.

