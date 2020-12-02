Hsil Announces ‘Phone Uthao Class Chalao’ Initiative To Enable Uninterrupted Education In Schools In The New Normal

Udaipur : HSIL Limited today announced the launch of ‘Phone Uthao Class Chalao’ initiative to create awareness and promote child education and sanitation in schools amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under the program, HSIL Ltd. will be donating smartphones to schools for underprivileged children to setup a smartphone library enabling them to help students access their fundamental Right to Education. HSIL Ltd. is being supported by several phone manufacturersas well as NGOs such as My Anchor (M.A) Foundation. The initiative has so far received over ₹5 lakhs in funding towards helping schools provide students access to education, digitally, from home.

HSIL Ltd. Has already donated over 50 phones to two different schools in villages of Haryana and Rajasthan. These are the Govt. Senior Secondary School in village Sherpur, Haryana and the Govt. Secondary School in village Chowkaria, Rajasthan. The schools have received smartphones as suited to their requirements which will help them provide education virtually to their students without risking physical contact in the time of the pandemic. Under the program, HSIL Ltd. is also reaching out to more schools to assess their requirements and support them with the necessary quantities of smartphones.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Shashvat Somany, Vice President- Strategy at HSIL Ltd, said, “With schools and other educational institutions being shut or partially operational for the nearly 10 months, the pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on how education is administered. While some schools and colleges, especially in urban areas, have move to digital media to maintain continuity; several institutions, primarily in rural locales or supporting underprivileged children, have struggled to adapt. Through this endeavour, we at HSIL Ltd., aim to help schools, in need, gain access to smartphones which they can then provide to their students to ensure continuous digital connectivity to classes and sessions. We are thankful to all our partners in this program for their invaluable support and efforts in ensuring access to education the last mile. We also aim to extend this campaign across India in next few months.”

‘Phone Uthao Class Chalao’ initiative is being supported and driven with the support of volunteers who are helping further HSIL Ltd.’s in providing education in a safe manner to children to ensure their uninterrupted growth and development. One of the foundations which has been supporting the endeavour from the start is the MA Foundation. The non-profit has been instrumental in connecting HSIL to the schools that require the necessary infrastructure support to provide access to education digitally to the students.