Nestle India gains on getting approval from Government of India under PLI scheme

Nestle India is currently trading at Rs. 19407.90, up by 71.80 points or 0.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 19336.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 19359.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 19436.05 and Rs. 19310.65 respectively. So far 4601 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 20599.95 on 14-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 15900.00 on 24-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 19640.00 and Rs. 18925.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 186922.11 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.30% and 16.93% respectively.

Nestle India has received approval from the Government of India under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Fruits and Vegetables. The Company has always believed that the PLI scheme for the food processing sector will help farmers and the food processing industries. It is overall a good step for an industry that has one of the better ratio of capital investment and employment generation.

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. of Switzerland, a vibrant company that provides consumers in India with products of global standards.