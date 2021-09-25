Hindustan Zinc wins CSR Leadership Award at Rajasthan Leadership Awards 2021

-Jury consists of senior leaders, researchers, and academicians

– Award endorsed by World Federation of CSR Professionals

Jaipur : Gaining recognition for its myriad initiatives to help better the lives of the communities around its sites, Hindustan Zinc has won the ‘CSR Leadership Award’ at the Rajasthan Leadership Awards 2021, presented by World CSR Day in a virtual award ceremony. This award was endorsed by the World Federation of CSR Professionals, who also provided the certification for this award.

The award was given by Mr. Aasif Sayed HR Director, World HRD Congress and Mr. AalokPanditExecutive Director, CMO Asia and received by Ms. AnupamNidhi, Head CSR, Hindustan Zinc on behalf of the organization.

The Rajasthan Leadership Awards recognise leaders or organisations who have contributed value and made a change as a strategic tool for sustainable growth. These leaders are impactful and follow a ‘MAD’ (Making A Difference) approach to their work, driven by passion and commitment toward social change. The jury for the Rajasthan Leadership Awards 2021 included prominent individuals such as:

Dr Arun Arora, Ex-President and CEO, The Economic Times; Chairman, Edvance Pre-schools Pvt. Ltd. & Emeritus Chairman, World HRD Congress

Professor Indira Parikh, President – Antardisha, India’s Iconic HR Leader

Dr C.M. Dwivedi, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Fazlani Group of Companies

Dr SaugataMitra, Chief People Officer & Group Head HR, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Dr R L Bhatia, Founder, World CSR Day and World CSR Congress

Dr Sanjay Muthal, Executive Director, INSIST Executive Search

Hindustan Zinc is present in more than 5 districts in Rajasthan, 1 district in Uttarakhand, and 1 district in Gujarat and positively impacts the lives of more than 7 lakh individuals through its CSR initiatives. The organization works in the field of education through its Khushi and NandGhar project, Shiksha Sambal project, UnchiUdaan Project, and scholarship for the higher education of girls at Ringus. In the field of Sports, the company runs a football academy and developed the field of grassroots football through technology, raising champions in the Under 18 category who have out Rajasthan on the football map. Sakhi is the flagship women empowerment project of Hindustan Zinc where 27000+ women get financially and socially empowered through self-help groups. Project JeevanTarang helps bring the differently-abled into mainstream society through its inclusive program. Hindustan Zinc is improving the livelihood of 30k farmers and cattle owners through the SAMADHAN project. Primary healthcare facilities are still a challenge in rural communities, and the company’s mobile health vans at each location reaches out to the doorsteps of the community and provide basic healthcare facilities of the communities. Hindustan Zinc also deploys new technologies and uses various initiatives for water and infrastructure.

