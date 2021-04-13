Hindustan Zinc provides Vaccination Van to Medical Health Department at Udaipur

Hindustan Zinc is dedicated in its contribution towards COVID 19 relief activities

Udaipur:Zinc plays a vital role in boosting immunity and Hindustan Zinc is India’s only integrated producer of Zinc – Lead and Silver. The company has been at the forefront of ensuring health, be it of its employees or local communities. It has been persistent in its efforts to battle COVID 19 through preventive as well as relief activities in Rajasthan. The company took its efforts a step further in the preventive direction by providing an insulated vaccine van to the Udaipur district medical health office. This will make it easier to transport vaccine from Jaipur to Udaipur and make the distribution process more convenient and efficient.

Arun Misra, CEO and Whole-TimeDirector of Hindustan Zinc formally handed over the vaccination van on Monday, April 21, to Dr Dinesh Kharadi, Chief Medical Health Officer of Udaipur, at Yashad Bhawan. On this Occasion the CEOArun Misra said, “Safety and wellbeing of the communities is of utmost importance for Hindustan Zinc. With this vaccination van, we are fully in support with the local authorities and the state government to vaccinate our people and communities to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. I sincerely request everyone eligible to get themselves vaccinated so that we can resume normalcy as soon as possible.”

Dr Dinesh Kharadi appreciated the efforts made by Hindustan Zinc towards ensuring health and wellbeing of people in Udaipur and across Rajasthan.He said, “The vaccine van provided to us by Hindustan Zinc through its CSR initiative will prove to be really useful in times of this pandemic. Earlier we had to get the vaccine from Jaipur or from Dabhok and had only one van, but now that we have two vans, it will really make things easier. It will enable storage of not just COVID vaccine but all types of vaccines even for routine activities as this insulated van maintains a temperature between 2 – 8 celcius temperature. I thank Hindustan Zinc on behalf of the entire medical health department.”. The van was inaugurated by Dr Dinesh Kharadi, Mr. Arun Misra and other officers of health department as well as management of Hindustan Zinc while ensuring proper social distancing and other COVID 19 guidelines.

Please share this news







