Mission Mustard 2025: Aiming for 200 lakh tone by 2025

Udaipur : The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) is pleased to announce hosting 4th Rape-Mustard Conclave (Webinar) on “Mission Mustard 2025- Aiming for 200 lakh tones production of Mustard by 2025 to make the country Atma-nirbhar in Edible Oil” on Friday, 23rd April from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM (IST) on virtual mode.

Rape-Mustard seed is at the heart of the population in the Heartlands of India and its oil is the preferred oil across the Northern and Eastern India. Rape-Mustard constitutes a very important stature in the group of Rabi Oilseed crops of India and its production levels vis-a-vis other rabi oilseed crops determine the price flow of all oilseeds in the second half of the Oil-year season.

A lot of work has been done to promote its cultivation, yet its production is range-bound in the 7.0 to 8.0 million tones in the last decade. Rape-Mustard seed is a high oil content crop and there is an urgent need to increase its production in the country. This intervention is in the line with PM’s call for Atma-nirbhar Bharat and for Doubling farmers’ income by 2022. With the ever increasing demand for food crops, there is an increase in fight for acreage; therefore the only way forward to have increased production is to have an increase in productivity.

SEA in its attempt to bring the Rape-Mustard seed, oil & meal fraternities together, had organising three Conclaves in the past during 2017-2019 to deliberate and focus on the issues before the industry, farmers & trade and also to arrive at the solutions by fruitful interactions with the eminent speakers and panel members from across India. This 4th Conclave (Webinar) will also provide an unique opportunity for open discussions & exchange of views about the issues pertaining to Rape-Mustard oil and meal, International & national businesses, to find solutions to the problems faced by the manufacturers, importers & exporters, technologists, players from the commodity exchanges, brokers & dealers.

SEA’s Mission Mustard 2025 Webinar will have the unfolding of the latest status of Indian scenario by the eminent personalities from the Rape-Mustard fraternity, focusing way forward to raise the productivity aiming to reach the target of 200 lakh tones by 2025. This will be followed by review of progress of SEA-Solidaridad Model Mustard Farms, assessment of Mustard crop (2021) and the Panel discussion on Rape-Mustard – Seed, Oil & Meal Price Outlook-2021 by the eminent speakers from the business & trade from India.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary (Food & Public Distribution), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution, Government of India, will be delivering the keynote address, while Smt. Shubha Thakur, Joint Secretary (Oilseeds), Department of Agriculture & Cooperation Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India and Dr P K Rai, Director, ICAR – DRMR will throw light on Government policies for Mustard Mission to achieve 200 lakh tone production of Mustard seed by 2025.

The Association has lined up excellent speakers/experts including Mr N B Godrej, MD, Godrej Industries Limited to make the presentations on different subjects including Mustard crop estimation by two renowned agencies namely NCML and Staragri who have conducted detailed survey by remote sensing will present their findings. This will be followed by the ‘Price Outlook’ for Mustard seed, oil, and meals, moderated by Ms Manisha Gupta, Editor commodity & Currency CNBC TV 18.

Please share this news







