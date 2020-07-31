2 held hostage in govt school by villagers in Dungarpur

Udaipur : The district and police administration are forced to watch helplessly as hundreds of villagers in a tribal hamlet of Dungarpur district have been holding two men hostage in a government school building at Doli Rotwada village under Sagwara police station limits for over 30 hours now. The incident is related to a one and a half month old case where 3 youths of the village were killed in a road accident.

However, their family members refused to believe it as an accident and alleged murder charges on two youths of nearby Karada village. Over their demand to arrest the two youths,the villagers attacked Karada on Wednesday afternoon. When they could not find the two youths,their fathers’ were held hostage and brought to Doli Ratwada and been kept in the school building while hundreds of the locals are guarding the area from police intervention.

The Additional forces from three police stations including Aaspur, Varda and Sagwara are deployed in the area as situation grew tense by evening. ” It is a tribal issue and both the parties belong to the same community. Since it is a sensitive issue, we are attempting mediation talks and trying to make the villagers realise their folly. A police case has been registered while people are being interrogated in this connection. ” Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav told Udaipur Kiran.