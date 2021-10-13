Maha cabinet decides to support reservation in promotions in govt jobs

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to support reservation in promotions in government jobs after taking into account a report that has established under representation of SCs, STs and other reserved categories in higher posts.

An official statement said the cabinet, at its meeting here, decided to support the policy of reservation in promotions for state employees from reserved categories and will put forth the government”s stand accordingly before the Supreme Court, where the matter is pending.

An additional affidavit will be submitted by the state government in the Supreme Court which will underscore the state”s stand on the reservation in promotions issue, said an official.

The cabinet discussed a report prepared by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on the current representation of SCs, STs and backward communities in higher posts in public jobs.

The report has stated that there is not enough representation of these communities in senior positions in the state cadre and thus the Maharashtra government has decided to support the demand of reservation in promotions, the official said.

The report and its findings will be mentioned in the affidavit that is

proposed to be submitted in the apex court, he said.

In early May, the General Administration Department issued an interim order removing reservation in promotions for public servants belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes categories.

However, following strong protests, the state government later issued a circular staying the interim order. The matter is now pending in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the cabinet cleared a proposal to implement the Union government-funded national action plan for drug demand reduction (NAPDDR).

