Monday , August 30 2021

Hero motoCorp rides high on revving up its premium motorcycle portfolio in Bangladesh

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2712.40, up by 38.45 points or 1.44% from its previous closing of Rs. 2673.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2675.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2715.35 and Rs. 2675.00 respectively. So far 6146 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2636.00 on 27-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2715.65 and Rs. 2636.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 54120.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.20% and 10.05% respectively.

Building  on  its  robust  portfolio  of  premium  products  in  the  country,  Hero  MotoCorp is all set to excite the customers in Bangladesh with its latest motorcycle – the Hero Hunk 150R. Developed  especially  for  the  Bangladesh  market,  the  premium  Hunk  150R  delivers  an unparalleled experience with its new-age experience and riding style. The bike offers best- in-class single-channel ABS and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension for superior and safe handling – making the Hunk 150R a stand-out premium product that will appeal to the aspirational youth of Bangladesh.

Offering  performance,  sportiness  and  features,  the  Hunk  150R  is  available  at  an  attractive inaugural price of BDT 164,490 (Double Disc) and BDT 174,490 (Double Disc with Single Channel ABS), across Bangladesh at authorized dealer touch-points.

