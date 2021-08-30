Hero motoCorp rides high on revving up its premium motorcycle portfolio in Bangladesh

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2712.40, up by 38.45 points or 1.44% from its previous closing of Rs. 2673.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2675.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2715.35 and Rs. 2675.00 respectively. So far 6146 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2636.00 on 27-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2715.65 and Rs. 2636.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 54120.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.20% and 10.05% respectively.

Building on its robust portfolio of premium products in the country, Hero MotoCorp is all set to excite the customers in Bangladesh with its latest motorcycle – the Hero Hunk 150R. Developed especially for the Bangladesh market, the premium Hunk 150R delivers an unparalleled experience with its new-age experience and riding style. The bike offers best- in-class single-channel ABS and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension for superior and safe handling – making the Hunk 150R a stand-out premium product that will appeal to the aspirational youth of Bangladesh.

Offering performance, sportiness and features, the Hunk 150R is available at an attractive inaugural price of BDT 164,490 (Double Disc) and BDT 174,490 (Double Disc with Single Channel ABS), across Bangladesh at authorized dealer touch-points.

