Gokaldas Exports shines on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary company

Gokaldas Exports is currently trading at Rs. 193.15, up by 8.30 points or 4.49% from its previous closing of Rs. 184.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 194.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 194.05 and Rs. 189.15 respectively. So far 46162 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 236.00 on 09-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 51.00 on 01-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 202.00 and Rs. 181.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 836.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.12%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.18% and 57.71% respectively.

Gokaldas Exports has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary company namely ‘Gokaldasexports Acharpura’ on August 28, 2021. The company has planned to set up a cost-efficient manufacturing unit at Acharpura Industrial Area, near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. This expansion will be carried out under a new wholly-owned subsidiary company to manage the business in an efficient manner and to be in a better position to service international customers.

Gokaldas Exports is the largest exporter of garments in India. The company manufactures blazers and pants (formal and casuals), shorts, shirts, blouses, denim wear, swim wear, active and sportswear.

