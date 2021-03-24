Hero MotoCorp inches up on launching new Destini 125 ‘Platinum’

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 3071.30, up by 4.15 points or 0.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 3067.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3064.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3079.35 and Rs. 3051.35 respectively. So far 3253 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1475.00 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3217.50 and Rs. 3036.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 61275.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.87% and 9.37% respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini 125 ‘Platinum’ edition. The elegant, premium and durable Destini 125 Platinum packs a host of new design and theme elements that add to its appeal. Coming close on the heels of Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure plus Platinum, the new scooter further extends the diverse range of offerings in Hero’s scooter portfolio.

With the enhanced aesthetics, signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black & chrome theme the Destini 125 Platinum will impress various customer segments. The Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs 72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

