Bank of Maharashtra shines on raising Rs 100 crore through Bonds

Bank Of Maharashtra is currently trading at Rs. 22.25, up by 1.35 points or 6.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 20.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 22.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 22.95 and Rs. 21.90 respectively. So far 1871822 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 27.73 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 8.15 on 26-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 22.95 and Rs. 18.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 14596.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 93.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.60% and 3.07% respectively.

Bank of Maharashtra has raised Rs 100 crore through private placement of BASEL III Compliant Tier II Bonds. The bank has allotted 1000 Bonds having face value of Rs 10 lakh each. The maturity date will be March 23, 2031.

Bank of Maharashtra offers several products and services in personal banking such as deposits, savings, personal loans, educational loans, demat services, credit cards, etc. The Bank also offers services to agricultural and SME sectors.

