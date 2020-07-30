HDFC Life Insurance Company raises Rs 600 crore through NCDs

HDFC Life Insurance Company has raised Rs 600 crore through Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Subordinated, Redeemable, Fully Paid-up Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and allotted 6,000 NCDs having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 for cash, at par, in dematerialized form, on private placement basis to the identified parties.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 29, 2020 has approved and allotted the same.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is one of the leading life insurance companies in India offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings & Investment and Health, along with Children’s and Women’s Plan.