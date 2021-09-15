Ramkrishna Forgings surges on wining export order worth Rs 25.00 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings is currently trading at Rs. 1049.35, up by 30.85 points or 3.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 1018.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1039.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1061.95 and Rs. 1016.20 respectively. So far 14058 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1100.00 on 06-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 255.00 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1061.95 and Rs. 986.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3336.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 45.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.13% and 30.89% respectively.

Ramkrishna Forgings has won an export order worth Rs 25.00 crore ($3.5 million per annum) from a North American customer in Oil & Gas segment. This order substantiates company’s technical capabilities for Oil & Gas sector. This is a supply contract of new product to its existing customer in North America which will deepen its relationship further. This is in-line with company’s strategy to improve its revenue share of non-auto segment and strengthen its exports business further.

Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in the manufacture of Screw Couplings, Draw Gear Assembly, Snubber Assembly, Hanger, Block Hanger Side Frame Key and various other forgings items of Railway Coaches and Wagon.

