Fredun Pharmaceuticals soars on bagging order worth Rs 22 crore

Fredun Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at Rs. 502.00, up by 39.90 points or 8.63% from its previous closing of Rs. 462.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 473.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 509.70 and Rs. 473.00 respectively. So far 12884 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 597.00 on 02-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 215.00 on 16-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 509.70 and Rs. 372.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 184.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.04%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.88% and 46.08% respectively.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals has bagged $3.2 Million (Rs 22 crore) order for the sales of cardiac and anti-infectives to East African countries. The order will be executed over a period of 16 months. This order strengthens the company’s position in the East African region, thereby reinforcing its commitment to improving the lives of people.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals was established to produce drugs of international standards at affordable prices. The company produces anti -bacterial, anti-malarial, anti-diabetic tablets, capsules and dry syrups.

Please share this news







