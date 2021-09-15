Isgec Heavy Engineering shines on bagging order for 25 Medical Oxygen Plants from DRDO

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 827.00, up by 31.95 points or 4.02% from its previous closing of Rs. 795.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 829.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 835.00 and Rs. 807.35 respectively. So far 7653 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 877.00 on 05-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 231.10 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 835.00 and Rs. 717.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5845.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.43%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.21% and 28.35% respectively.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for 25 Medical Oxygen Plants from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India. The scope of work includes Manufacturing, Supplying, Installing, and Commissioning.

These Plants have a capacity of 250 LPM (litre per minute) each and Oxygen Concentration of 93 +/- 3%. The design for these Oxygen Plants has been developed by

DRDO on the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) principle. This is the first order Isgec has received for Medical Oxygen Plants from DRDO. The project aims to augment the medical oxygen infrastructure in India in order for the nation to be in a stronger position to fight the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Isgec Heavy Engineering is a multi-product, multi-location public company that has been providing engineering solutions to customers around the world for the past many years.

