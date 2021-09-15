Dynacons Systems touches roof on wining e-Governance contract worth Rs 746 lakh

Dynacons Systems & Solutions is locked at upper circuit limit of Rs. 139.70, up by 12.70 points or 10.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 127.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 127.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 139.70 and Rs. 127.50 respectively. So far 9655 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 175.00 on 10-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 24.85 on 17-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 139.70 and Rs. 122.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 128.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.27%, while Non-Institutions held 48.73% stake in the company.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has won one of the prestigious e-Governance contract worth Rs 746 lakh for Development & Management of GMDMA Website, Disaster Management App and Command & Control System along with Comprehensive Maintenance of Automatic Weather Stations, Flow Level Sensor from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

The project scope includes development, customization & maintenance of Disaster Management Website & Disaster Management App (both in android & IOS) during the entire contract period of 3 years. The automatic Rainfall data collection from all the Weather Stations across Mumbai city & integration with Command & Control System. The real time data will be displayed on DM Website & DM App and publish the civic alerts, news as given from time to time. It also includes development & management of Command & Control System with real time dashboards. The contract involves capture of real time data using IOT (Internet of Things) sensors and the processing and usage of these data streams for monitoring using dashboards.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions is an IT company with global perspectives. The company has created a niche market and image with three main aspects — Innovation, Technology and Services. It is providing services to many clients in areas such as education, government and public sector, shipping, healthcare, banking, BPO, manufacturing and entertainment.

Please share this news







