Dr. Reddy’s slips on recalling 2,980 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling 2,980 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US due to quality issues. Atorvastatin is indicated to lower cholesterol in the blood for adults and children over ten years of age.

The drug is also prescribed to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other risk factors such as eye problems, kidney diseases, or high blood pressure.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

