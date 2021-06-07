Indigo gains despite reporting consolidated net loss of Rs 1147 crore in Q4

Interglobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 1767.90, up by 15.10 points or 0.86% from its previous closing of Rs. 1752.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1745.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1850.65 and Rs. 1743.10 respectively. So far 100458 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1850.65 on 07-June-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 873.10 on 30-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1850.65 and Rs. 1732.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 67569.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.14% and 2.02% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) has reported net loss at Rs 1159.05 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 873.47 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 26.32% at Rs 6362.14 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 8634.91 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributable to owners at Rs 1147.16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 870.81 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 26.32% at Rs 6361.80 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 8634.62 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported net loss at Rs 5829.79 crore as compared to net loss of Rs 248.16 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 57.96% at Rs 15676.96 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 37292.24 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss at Rs 5806.43 crore as compared to net loss of Rs 233.68 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 57.96% at Rs 15677.60 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 37291.51 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

