Saturday , November 13 2021

RailTel Corporation of India terminates COD contract with Zee Entertainment’s subsidiary

RailTel Corporation of India has terminated Content on Demand (COD) contract awarded to Margo Networks — a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on November 11, 2021. Earlier, the company had awarded contract for providing COD service in all Mail/Express and Suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled Railway Stations on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis for a 10 years.

RailTel Corporation a ‘Mini Ratna (Category-I)’ PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The company provides broadband telecom and multimedia network across the country.

