Dixon Technologies’ two arms get approval under Production Linked Incentive Scheme

Dixon Technologies’ two wholly owned subsidiaries — Dixon Devices and Dixon Solutions have received approval from Government of India under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of White Goods (Air- conditioners and LEDs) components. Dixon Devices received approval to manufacture components of Air Conditioners. Under the said approval, Dixon Devices intends to manufacture Controlled assemblies for I.D.U, O.D.U or remotes. On the other hand, Dixon Solutions received approval to manufacture LEDs. Under the said approval, Dixon Solutions intends to manufacture LED lighting components.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.