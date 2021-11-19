Future Market Networks completes transfer of balance 49% stake in Gati Realtors, Future Retail Destination

Future Market Networks has completed the transfer of balance 49% of the paid up share capital held by the company in Gati Realtors and Future Retail Destination in terms of the transaction documents executed by the company. Accordingly, Gati Realtors and Future Retail Destination ceases to be the Associates / Joint Ventures of the company.

The consideration received by the company on the aforesaid transfer is Rs 11.49 crore. The transaction is not between related parties. The transaction is fully completed in terms of the transaction documents executed by the company.

Future Market Networks operates as a contractor, building, land and estate agent, and a land developer.