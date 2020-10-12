Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal; It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours.

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Latest satellite imageries & Ships & Buoy observations indicate that, yesterday’s well marked low pressure area over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 11th October, 2020 near latitude 15.3°N and longitude 86.5°E, about 430 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 490 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 520 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur & Vishakhapatnam during 12th October 2020 night.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning

Light to moderate rainfall at most places likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Marathwada, south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka on 11th October 2020.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places likely to occur over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 12th October 2020.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places likely to occur over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 13th October 2020. Extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 20 cm per day) is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 13th October.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over west central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal & 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh -Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts on 11th October; 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph along & off Andhra Pradesh coast on 12th October 2020.

Along with this, squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph are also likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar on 11th, 12th & 13th October 2020.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar from on 11th & 12th October 2020 and over Gulf of Mannar on 13th October 2020.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into: westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar on 11th & 12th October 2020 and over Gulf of Mannar on 13th October 2020.

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning.