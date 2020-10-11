India sustains trend of consistently declining Active Cases

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the second day after the active cases dropped below the 9L mark after a month, the progressive decline continues.

India’s active caseload stands at 8,83,185 today.

Presently the active cases comprise merely 12.65% of the total positive cases of the country. These are nearly 1/8th of the total cases in the country.

The total recovered cases are close to 60 Lakhs (59,88,822) thereby enhancing the difference with respect to the active cases.

82,753 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 73,272. The national Recovery Rate has progressed to 85.81%.

18 States/UTs have recorded Recovery Rate more than the national average.

This is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol.

76% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with more than 17,000 single day recovery.

73,272 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours.

79% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 12,000 cases followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases.

926 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 32% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (302 deaths).