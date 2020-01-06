Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Dates, Schedule: Delhi Votes On February 8, Results On February 11

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11, with results expected on the same day, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said today. Addressing reporters this evening Mr Arora said the election body was committed to holding “fair polls” and that as many as 13,000 polling stations would be set up across the national capital and nearly 90,000 officials would be deployed to ensure everything goes smoothly.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 22 and a new government must be in place before that date. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015; the AAP won 67 of 70 seats, with the remaining three going to the BJP and the Congress drawing a blank.

Over 1.46 crore people will be eligible to vote in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls; the number is likely to go up, election officials told news agency PTI, as more people will register to vote in the coming days.

This will be the first election since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP slipped to a surprise defeat in Jharkhand – its second state of 2019 – last month; the BJP lost to an opposition alliance led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and including the Congress.