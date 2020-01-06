Travel Tours Expands Southern Presence with New Store in Mysore

Mysore : the leisure travel brand of FCM Travel Solutions – Indian subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group Australia, has launched a new store in the Mysore to strengthen their presence in the south markets. This store will be Travel Tours’ 50th such store in India and eighth in Karnataka. The store will be inaugurated by the chief guest Y G Chinnaswamy – Be, Mie (Chairman – Credai, Mysuru and Managing Partner – Manasa Developers).

Travel Tours aims to ensure their customers receive life-defining experiences every time they choose to travel with them. As such, the stores are designed to give consumers a convenient access to the best tour packages and options with unbeatable pricing and quality services in leisure Travel. The store at 2818/1, 1st Floor, New Nos. D-30/A & D-30/B, Kalidasa Road, Mysore offers a wide range of services such as Domestic and International Flights, Customized and Group Holidays, Hotels, Car Transfers, Visa, Cruise vacations, Honeymoon packages, Adventure holidays and more.

Speaking about the store launch, Mr. Anand Menon, Brand Leader, Travel Tours, Leisure Travel Brand of FCM Travel Solutions, said, “Mysore has been a heritage city popular among domestic and international tourists for many years. Recently, the development efforts to turn it into a modern city are resulting in residents of Mysore increasingly looking to travel domestically and abroad. Focusing on high potential markets like Mysore has proven to be a growth driver for Travel Tours. Our continuous efforts to bring our exclusive customer service as close to every prospective client as possible is in line with Travel Tours expansion strategy for its Southern markets.”

With the opening of this latest store the national reach for Travel Tours’ extends to a total of 50 stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Anand and Mysore via a combination of owned branches and newly opened franchise outlets.