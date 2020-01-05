Constable held taking bribe of 4K in Udaipur

Udaipur : A constable posted at Ghasa police station of the district was caught red handed by the Anti corruption department here on Sunday. The accused cop Manoj Bishnoi resident of Degana in Nagaur, who was posted in Udaipur, had demanded 5 thousand rupees bribe from the complainant in lieu of execution of a bailable warrant and submitting it before the court.

“The accused had demanded the bribe through a private person called Karan Dhobi which was verified by the department on Saturday and on sunday when the cop accepted four thousand rupees, he was trapped” Additional SP, ACB Sudhir Joshi nformed. Inspector Narendra Singh, head constable Ramesh Kumar, Narayan Singh Chundawat, Nand Kishore Pandya and Tikaram were included in the team that laid the trap and arrested the accused.