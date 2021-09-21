Dabur India inches up on foraying into face wash category under Vatika brand

Dabur India is currently trading at Rs. 647.75, up by 2.20 points or 0.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 645.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 649.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 650.95 and Rs. 645.55 respectively. So far 14568 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 658.50 on 20-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 479.20 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 658.50 and Rs. 636.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 114123.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.36%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.25% and 7.38% respectively.

Dabur India is foraying into the face wash category by extending the Vatika brand into the segment. The company expects Dabur Vatika Face Wash range, which has been exclusively launched on e-commerce platform Flipkart, would strengthen its presence in the personal care market.

Dabur India is one of the largest FMCG Company in India.

Please share this news







