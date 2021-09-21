HCL Technologies surges on entering into digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments

HCL Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 1311.00, up by 35.65 points or 2.80% from its previous closing of Rs. 1275.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1287.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1315.10 and Rs. 1282.40 respectively. So far 25560 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,315.10 on 21-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 783.35 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1315.10 and Rs. 1230.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 346087.28 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.58% and 5.09% respectively.

HCL Technologies has entered into a five-year, digital transformation deal with MKS Instruments Inc., a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and solutions for advanced manufacturing processes, to improve performance, productivity and speed to market.

HCL will drive digital and cloud-enabled transformation for MKS Instruments through AI/ML-led automation, enhanced user experience with end-to-end Infrastructure services, digital workplace services and IT transformation. MKS Instruments’ employees in nearly 60 countries will have the advantage of using HCL’s vast network of global delivery centers and its wide breadth of technology solutions, including its cutting edge AI and automation frameworks and tools.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

