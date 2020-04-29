Curfew tightens as 8 more tested positive in Nimbaheda, Total 16 infected in Lakhara gali

Udaipur : Restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease were intensified in Nimbaheda town in Chittorgarh as 8 more people from the same locality were tested positive on Wednesday. The decision to intensify the restrictions on the movement was taken following a sudden spike in the detection of fresh Covid-19 positive cases over the past four days, Chittorgarh collector Chetan Devda said.

The fresh cases also are residents of the same area in Lakhara Gali from where the other cases were reported earlier and the total number of positive in the area has increased to 16 now. Among them are four couple and two children, sources said. Minister for co-operation Udailal Anjana held a meeting with the officials and took details of the area which has turned into the latest hotspot of the pandemic.

CMHO Inderjeet Singh said the earlier eight patients tested positive are recovering speedily, one of them is admitted in Udaipur while seven are at the civil hospital in Chittorgarh. More than 150 samples had been sent for testing late night on tuesday and their reports are expected by late evening or Thursday morning.

The police forces have sealed off main roads in most places and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of people. The essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions, while otherwise, only persons with valid movement passes are being allowed passage.

The declared containment or red zones have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure. Markets across the town were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, the officials said. The administration arranged for the door to door supply of milk, vegetables and grocery in the curfew bound areas.