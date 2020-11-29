CSIR–AMPR to highglight Traditional Artisans and Crafts Expo at the India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF2020)

CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI)organised a series of pre-events as a Curtain Raiser to the India International Science Festival- 2020 to generate awareness which included lectures on a diverse range of topics ranging from Municipal Solid Waste, Amphibian Robots, Air and Water Purification, Solar Power Technologies, Smart Grid, Mini-Grid and Agro-Machineries. There were a total of 8 events which reached out to over 17,000 people virtually. The Concluding Ceremony for the pre-events was organised virtually on 27th November, 2020. Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organizing Secretary, VijnanaBharati, was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Jayant Sahasrabudhe, in his keynote address, said that CSIR-CMERI in the domains of Renewable Energy and Solid Waste Management, is doing exactly the things that are the need of the hour, i.e. translation of R&D for Societal Benefit. He said that the India International Science Festival is a platform to accelerate the dissemination of Science to the Society and exchange of ideas and innovations. He said, “It is a vehicle to showcase the tremendous Science & Technology potential of Modern-Day India and the rich scientific heritage. The theme for this year’s IISF on Self-Reliance and Global Welfare explicitly reflects the solutions for the prevalent situation”. “The Charak Samhita and SushrutaSamhitahavecan provide remedies for all modern-day healthcare problems as it tries to boost the immunity profile of individuals instead of targeting specific diseases. When the entire world didn’t have a formal education system, India was home to the renowned Nalanda University, which was a then global educational hub. The rich Golden Past and Global Dominance of India can come back again only if R&D Institutions play the leading role in Nation-Building”, he elaborated.

Prof. (Dr.) Harish Hiranisaid that CSIR-CMERI is dedicated towards uplifting Society and empowering mankind through deployment of Affordable-Sustainable-Environmentally Friendly Technology Innovations. “The CSIR-CMERI Colony is an epitome of Energy and Resource Sufficiency. The Guest House Kitchen is operated on Waste Management By-Products instead of LPG. The household wastes of the Colony residents are processed in the Colony itself and Energy inputs are created out of those wastes. CSIR-CMERI also envisions a Self-Reliant Village Economy through various technology innovations. The Institute is working towards redirecting Waste Water for agricultural usage through purification technologies, which is ecologically and economically sustainable, to promote sustainable farming practices’, he added.

A similar event was organized at CSIR – Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI) in Bhopal. Dr. Avanish Kumar Srivastava, Director, CSIR–AMPR, informed that the Institute has been given the responsibility of Traditional Artisans and Crafts Expo at the India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF2020). Two brochures on ‘Utilization of Parali’ and ‘IISF – 2020’ were release on the occasion. A large number of students of KV, NavodayVidyalayas, IITs, NITs, NITTTR Chandigarh, 38 CSIR labs and Colleges and Schools of the State government and their parents participated in this event. He underlined the societal contributions like distribution of masks and sanitizers to people, in the initiatives taken by CSIR-AMPRI in combating the effects of COVID – 19.

Prof. S.S. Bhadauria, Secretary General, VIBHA, in his address, said that VijnanaBharati is actively engaged in strengthening the society through Swadeshi Vigyan. This year, at IISF students will make world record relating to balanced diet. He underlined that the responsibility of scientist will be complete only when they can provide masses with health, pure water and air.

On this occasion, lectures were delivered by Dr. S.K. Subramanian, Former Group Director, NRSC, ISRO on “Role of Remote sensing and GIS Technology in Water Resources”; Dr. SetuKasera, Founder and Executive Officer, TRIVISEN, St. John’s Innovation Centre, Cambridge, UK on Water Management and Ms. SonaliMehra, AcSIR DST Woman Scientist on “Implications of COVID – 19 in India: Lack of Awareness among common masses”.

Dr. A Chakraborty, Outstanding Scientist and Head HRDG, CSIR, in his address, said that the clarion call of Jai Vigyan reflected into science and society, which is the motto of IISF. At IISF scientific discourses get converted into a festival. He elaborated on the contributions of AMPRI in the field of fly ash utilization and other innovations.

Dr. Avanish Kumar Srivastava read out the message conveyed by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, DG, CSIR in his absence.

India International Science Festival (IISF) is a celebration of science and technology and in this programme, students, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, farmers, technocrats come together to discuss how science can provide solutions to improve our lives. The journey of IISF started in 2015. This year’s 6th edition of the IISF is being organized during 22-25 December 2020 on the virtual platform. The theme of this year’s IISF is “Science for Self-Reliant India and Global Welfare”. This year 41 events are going to be organized. The organising department is CSIR and the Nodal Institute is CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS), New Delhi. IISF – 2020 is an integral part of India’s long term vision in developing the spectrum of scientific temper in India and abroad. The objective of this programme is to showcase Indian science achievements and innovations for the students, young researchers and general public and to display India’s contribution in the field of S&T and to motivate the young scientists to find solutions to the burning issues of our society. IISF is an annual event organised jointly by S&T Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and VijnanaBharati (Vibha).On 17th November 2020, the first Curtain Raiser was organized in New Delhi.