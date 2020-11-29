GITA is a catalyst for nurturing innovation & industrial R&D by fostering bilateral academic-industry & government collaborations: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Science & Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences, Govt. of India,has underlined how Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA) served as a catalyst for nurturing innovation and industrial R&D by fostering bilateral academic industry and government collaborations, through a video message at celebration of the 9th Foundation Day of GITA.

“DST through GITA has been able to successfully engage in implementation of bilateral industrial R&D projects in collaboration with some of the most innovative nations of the world such as Israel, Korea, Canada, Finland, Italy, Spain, and UK,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan pointed out at the inauguration of celebration event on digital mode.

Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA); (PPP between Technology Development Board (TDB) of the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and Confederation of Indian Industry) celebrated its 9th Foundation Day with the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) recently on CII Hive platform. The daylong event was a multi-stakeholder platform to exchange ideas.

“Under Prime Minister’s clarion call to utilise this challenging time as an opportunity for India to become self-reliant, the S&T ministry is at the forefront of nurturing the cultivation and blossoming of the scientific temperament in the country for AtmaNirbhar Bharat,” the Union Minister added.

“GITA, with its clear mandate to stimulate industry investment in R&D and its demonstration to deliver commercialised products and services, is well poised to further the government’s vision of creating a self-reliant Nation, with the collective intervention motivation and strategy of all those present,” he explained.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India and the Guest of Honour pointed out the great changes that have happened over the years like scaling up of operations, increased collaborations with countries like Israel, Canada, Sweden, Korea, Italy and Finland and expanding potential.

“Atmanirbhar Bharat is not by exclusion; it is to bring in more inclusion to be a part of the global R&D supply chain and deliver globally. It is an integration of our strengths with everything that is global,” Professor Sharma stressed.

Professor Sharma highlighted the three cultural elements of AtmaNirbharta as ‘Atma-Vishwas, Atma-Samman, and Atma-Chintan and said that everyone who works towards AtmaNirbharta should remember them at critical points.

“DST has been focussing on development of indigenous technologies that are new and relevant to India and globally and facilitating novelty in innovation from India. We need to integrate the complete knowledge chain in order to understand how science & technology can help achieve a self-reliant India. GITA would continue to play a bigger and better role in all these opportunities,” added Prof. Sharma.

Dr Neeraj Sharma, Secretary, Technology Development Board (TDB), said that in the times to come, he wishes for expanding the space of collaboration between TDB and GITA.

Three successful projects completed this year as a result of collaboration with the International partner countries were also felicitated during the event. The projects ranged from areas including ‘Design and Manufacturing of Artificial Intelligence-based Electronic Metering & Monitoring System for Indian Power Distribution Sector’, ‘Development of pearl millet hybrid seeds and novel food products like an affordable resource for prevention of Type 2 diabetes,’ to ’Design and Development of Advanced Power Electronic and Related Technologies for Integration of Solar Power plants with power Utility Grids.’

MrPiyush Srivastava Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Dr. SK Varshney Head International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology Mr. Deep Kapuria First Member of GITA Board & Chairman, The Hi-Tech Group of Companies, also attended the celebrations.