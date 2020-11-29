Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – October, 2020

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for October, 2020 increased by 1.4 points and stood at 119.5 (one hundred nineteen and point five). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by (+) 1.19 per cent between September and October, 2020 compared to (+) 0.93 per cent increase between corresponding months of previous year.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing (+) 1.29 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Arhar Dal, Poultry (Chicken), Eggs (Hen), Goat Meat, Mustard Oil, Sunflower Oil, Brinjal, Cabbage, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies Green, Gourd, Lady Finger, Onion, Peas, Potato, Electricity Domestic, Doctor’s Fee, Bus Fare, etc. are responsible for the increase in index. However, this increase was checked by Wheat, Fish Fresh, Tomato, Apple, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.

At centre level, Doom-Dooma Tinsukia, Patna and Ramgarh recorded the maximum increase of 4 points each. Among others, 3 points increase was observed in 9 centres, 2 points in 24 centres and 1 point in 33 centres. Rest of 19 centres’ indices remained stationary.

Year-on-year inflation based on all-items stood at 5.91 per cent for October, 2020 as compared to 5.62 per cent for the previous month and 7.62 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent against 7.51 per cent of the previous month and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

Key Points:-

All-India CPI for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for October, 2020 increased to 119.5 points compared to 118.1 points for September, 2020.

In percentage terms, it rose by 1.19% w.r.t. previous month mainly due to Food group items having a share of 39.17% in the total weight which recorded a rise of 76% between these two months. During the period, increase in prices of food items viz. Arhar Dal, Poultry Chicken, Goat Meat, Egg, Mustard Oil, Onion, Potato, Brinjal, Peas, Doctor’s Fee, Bus Fare, etc., had greater impact.

Year-on-year inflation based on all-items stood at 5.91 per cent for October, 2020 compared to 5.62 per cent for September, 2020 and 7.62 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 8.21 per cent against 7.51 per cent of the previous month and 8.60 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (Food and General)

All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for September and October, 2020

Sr. No. Groups Sept, 2020 Oct, 2020 I Food & Beverages 119.7 123.0 II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 131.6 132.5* III Clothing & Footwear 117.6 117.4 IV Housing 113.5* 113.5* V Fuel & Light 125.6 126.4 VI Miscellaneous 116.8 117.0 General Index 118.1 119.5

*The figures have been rounded up from second decimal places.

CPI-IW: Groups Indices

The next issue of CPI-IW for the month of November, 2020 will be released on Thursday 31st December, 2020. The same will also be available on the office website www.labourbureaunew.gov.in.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month. The index for the month of October, 2020 is being released in this press release.