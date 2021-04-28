Coronavirus in India live updates: 3.6 lakh new cases, 3,293 deaths in last 24 hours

Wednesday , April 28 2021
India is facing the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus. India continues to report over 3 lakh new cases daily and more than 2000 deaths due to the virus. The pandemic has put a strain on the medical infrastructure of the country, with hospitals battling shortage of oxygen and beds.

Doses administered People fully vaccinated
India 147.83M India 24.9M
In last 24 hrs 2.56M In last 24 hrs 987.18K
~~~Top 5 states~~~
Maharashtra 15.32M Uttar Pradesh 2.11M
Rajasthan 12.66M Gujarat 2.18M
Uttar Pradesh 12.06M Rajasthan 2.08M
Gujarat 11.9M Maharashtra 2.29M
West Bengal 10.44M West Bengal 1.97M
~~~Top 5 countries~~~
 US 232.41M  US 88.72M
 China 229.49M  India 22.64M
 India 142.52M  UK 12.9M
 UK 46.65M  Brazil 11.64M
 Brazil 38.99M Turkey 8.11M
World 1.04B World 243.27M
~~~Covid-19 status~~~
India World
Cases 18M 149.34M
Yesterday 360.96K 19.01
Deaths 201.19K 3.15M
Yesterday 3.29K 749
Active cases 2.98M 18.69M
