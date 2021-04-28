Coronavirus in India live updates: 3.6 lakh new cases, 3,293 deaths in last 24 hours

India is facing the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus. India continues to report over 3 lakh new cases daily and more than 2000 deaths due to the virus. The pandemic has put a strain on the medical infrastructure of the country, with hospitals battling shortage of oxygen and beds.
Coronavirus vaccine & cases tracker: India & World
April 28, 2021 (10.30hrs)
|Doses administered
|People fully vaccinated
|India
|147.83M
|India
|24.9M
|In last 24 hrs
|2.56M
|In last 24 hrs
|987.18K
|~~~Top 5 states~~~
|Maharashtra
|15.32M
|Uttar Pradesh
|2.11M
|Rajasthan
|12.66M
|Gujarat
|2.18M
|Uttar Pradesh
|12.06M
|Rajasthan
|2.08M
|Gujarat
|11.9M
|Maharashtra
|2.29M
|West Bengal
|10.44M
|West Bengal
|1.97M
|~~~Top 5 countries~~~
|US
|232.41M
|US
|88.72M
|China
|229.49M
|India
|22.64M
|India
|142.52M
|UK
|12.9M
|UK
|46.65M
|Brazil
|11.64M
|Brazil
|38.99M
|Turkey
|8.11M
|World
|1.04B
|World
|243.27M
|~~~Covid-19 status~~~
|India
|World
|Cases
|18M
|149.34M
|Yesterday
|360.96K
|19.01
|Deaths
|201.19K
|3.15M
|Yesterday
|3.29K
|749
|Active cases
|2.98M
|18.69M
Please share this news