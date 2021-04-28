Coronavirus in India live updates: 3.6 lakh new cases, 3,293 deaths in last 24 hours

India is facing the onslaught of the second wave of the coronavirus. India continues to report over 3 lakh new cases daily and more than 2000 deaths due to the virus. The pandemic has put a strain on the medical infrastructure of the country, with hospitals battling shortage of oxygen and beds.

Coronavirus vaccine & cases tracker: India & World April 28, 2021 (10.30hrs)

Doses administered People fully vaccinated India 147.83M India 24.9M In last 24 hrs 2.56M In last 24 hrs 987.18K ~~~Top 5 states~~~ Maharashtra 15.32M Uttar Pradesh 2.11M Rajasthan 12.66M Gujarat 2.18M Uttar Pradesh 12.06M Rajasthan 2.08M Gujarat 11.9M Maharashtra 2.29M West Bengal 10.44M West Bengal 1.97M ~~~Top 5 countries~~~ US 232.41M US 88.72M China 229.49M India 22.64M India 142.52M UK 12.9M UK 46.65M Brazil 11.64M Brazil 38.99M Turkey 8.11M World 1.04B World 243.27M ~~~Covid-19 status~~~ India World Cases 18M 149.34M Yesterday 360.96K 19.01 Deaths 201.19K 3.15M Yesterday 3.29K 749 Active cases 2.98M 18.69M

