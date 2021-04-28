Hetymer cameo in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to their winning ways following a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 27). Chasing 172, DC came agonisingly close to the target following Shimron Hetmyer’s pyrotechnics at the death but an excellent last over from Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant helped RCB eke out the tight win.

Virat Kohli trusted Siraj to stop the run flow in the final over and he delivered. Thankfully for RCB, a misfiring Pant was hogging the strike for the major part of the over with Hetmyer getting to face only a solitary delivery. The first ball was a low full toss which was hit straight to the fielder at the boundary by Pant. Siraj got the yorker spot on in his second delivery to concede only a single again.