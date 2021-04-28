Britannia Industries reports 3% fall in Q4 consolidated net profit

Britannia Industries has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported a fall of 7.27% in its net profit at Rs 353.46 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 381.16 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 8.75% at Rs 3,009.16 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,767.15 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 2.78% in its net profit attributed to the owner at Rs 364.32 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 374.75 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 8.40% at Rs 3,193.94 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,946.32 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 18.58% in its net profit at Rs 1,760.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,484.30 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 11.92% at Rs 12,671.53 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 11,322.11 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 32.89% in net profit attributed to the owner at Rs 1,863.90 crore as compared to Rs 1,402.63 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 13.22% at Rs 13,449.01 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 11,878.95 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

