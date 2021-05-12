Commuters have harrowing time amid tight lockdown norms in Udaipur

Udaipur : As streets and markets once again wear deserted looks inthe City of Lakes and the silence pierced by louds sirens of ambulances and police vehicles, residents complain of harrowing time amid the strict norms. People say the police and hospitals are turning deaf ears to their distress appeals. While cops are penalising people seen on roads after 11am irrespective of genuinity of cases, on the other hand hospitals are giving them panic attacks by refusing beds claiming that they are running at full capacity.

One of the commuters who was penalised for movement during the lockdown said that he was going to the hospital to attend a patient but the cops didnt pay heed to his requests. A factory worker in Sukher said that despite having relaxation under the exempted category, he has to face problems in daily commutation.On Wednesday,a long queue was witnessed outside the Pratapnagar police station where people had been brought for movement during the lockdown.

People said police are acting insensitively and not even sparing people going for vaccinations, hospitals or to attend corona patients in hospitals. Meanwhile, private hospitals too are giving stress to people by denying beds. One of the attendants who took his mother to a private hospital said that the organisation is issuing letters in advance to patients before admitting them about non availability of ICU beds.

Meanwhile, police officials said commuters having genuine causes and valid documents to validate the reasons for movement are being permitted however, in many cases, people are using hospitals or vaccinations as mere excuses to move around unnecessarily.” During the checking today, around 40 vehicles were seized for lack of documents. Vehicles can carry only fifty percent of capacity but many cars were found overloaded. If a factory worker is commuting, he has to carry a document. Similarly, if someone is going for vaccination, he cannot carry his entire family in the car. If we are stopping people from moving unnecessarily, it is for their own safety and general good, public should cooperate with the police” Vivek Singh Rao, SHO PratapNagar police station told Udaipur Kiran.



Please share this news







