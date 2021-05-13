Big Bazaar brings 2 hours home delivery to Udaipur to offer safe shopping experience, in the second wave of Covid-19

Udaipur : To offer a safer shopping experience amid the second wave of the pandemic, Big Bazaar – The flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group is bringing to Udaipur ‘ 2-hour Doorstep Delivery’ initiative.

Customers in Udaipur can now choose from a wide assortment of grocery, clothing, home and kitchen utilities. These include daily essentials like fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, breads, Rice, atta, dal, salt, sugar etc. Customers can also order freshly baked bread, cupcakes, kulchas, dairy products.

Big Bazaar stores are also delivering infant and kids essentials like formula, feeding bottles, activity books, notebooks etc. Home cleaning products, kitchen utensils as well as clothing items also form part of the home delivery model.

The orders can be placed on the website shop.bigbazaar.com or the mobile app of Big Bazaar. The mobile app can be downloaded on Google Play and Appstore. The service will be available from 8 AM to 8 PM. Customers can place a minimum order of Rs. 500 and avail this service for a delivery fee of Rs. 49. Orders above Rs. 1000 will be delivered free of charge.

“Our customers’ well-being and safety has always been our top priority especially during this pandemic. We want our customers to stay home and stay safe. Customers can choose the products, place their orders from the comfort and safety of their homes and get them delivered within just 2 hours. Big Bazaar will bring all the savings and value that every household needs on their monthly and weekly shopping to their doorsteps said Kishore Biyani, Founder & CEO, Future Group.

Big Bazaar’s 2-Hours Home Delivery service is now available in more than 150 cities and towns across India. This makes Big Bazaar the first retailer in the country to offer instant home delivery on almost every consumer product ordered online. With stores in every state of the country, the country’s truly national retailer, Big Bazaar, has been at the forefront of pioneering new and modern services for every customer. Within every city and its suburbs, the central location of Big Bazaar allows it to serve customers in almost every pin code in urban India. Future Group’s extensive network of Distribution Centres spread across India, will also play a key role in replenishing the stock and in ensuring high availability and freshness.

Please share this news







