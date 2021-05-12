Family accuse hosp for removing kidneys-eyes of corona victim

‘Had unpacked body to remove talisman before cremation’

Udaipur : A high voltage drama was witnessed here at Sakroda village under Mavli block of Udaipur district on Wednesday when family members of a 27-year-old man who died of corona in the morning, alleged that the hospital where the deceased was admitted had removed his kidneys and eyes. The body was packed as per the corona protocols, however, the family unpacked the body, to remove the ‘putli’ ( talisman worn in neck) before lighting the pyre. They saw blood oozing from the eyes and there was a cut below the abdomen.

On the report by the deceased’s brother Nilesh Paliwal, a complaint was registered at Mavli police station. The body was brought to Udaipur’s MB hospital in the evening under police watch, where a medical board examined the body. According to sources, the family was satisfied after speaking to the medical experts and hence took the body back to village. Mavli SHO Chandrashekhar said a complaint has been registered and investigation is underway. Experts report is awaited.

Jagdish Paliwal, a resident of Sakroda was admitted in Ananta Hospital situated on the Udaipur-Nathdwara road (Rajsamand distt) on NH-8 on April 30. He was shifted to ICU and was on ventilator. He died on Wednesday morning and the hospital staff gave the body to the family after fulfilling norms under corona protocols.

“I didnt see the body but Jagdish’s brother claimed that there was a lot of bleeding near the eyes and an operation had been performed in the lower part of the body. They opened the cover to remove the ‘putli’ which is considered to be a symbol of one’s antecedents and worn for protection. It cannot be destroyed and is removed as per tradition before funeral. On the family’s report, the tehsildar and CI from Mavli station came and took the body for postmortem at Udaipur ” Sakroda Sarpanch KrishnaGopal Paliwal said.

“Jagdish had been admitted since 30 April. He was shifted to ICU on getting serious and was on a ventilator. His attendants were given all the timely updates by doctors who were treating him. He died on wednesday morning and the staff followed all corona protocols before giving away the body to his relatives. The allegations are baseless and far from reality. The bleeding near eyes had been perhaps due to the blood thinning medicine given to him and the cut on the lower part of the body was due to the central line which is a surgical process. Once the postmortem report comes, all doubts will be clear, but it is my personal opinion that at a time when the medical fraternity is devoted to serve the mankind, such baseless allegations are depressing and lower the morale” Dr Nitin Sharma , Executive Director, Ananta Hospital.

