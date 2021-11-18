V-Guard industries makes additional investment of Rs 19.13 crore in V-Guard Consumer Products

V-Guard industries has made further investment to the extent of Rs 19.13 crore in V-Guard Consumer Products (VCPL), the Wholly Owned Subsidiary incorporated on July 19, 2021 and has been allotted 1,91,25,002 equity shares of Rs 10 each on November 17, 2021. Total amount of investment made till date of this disclosure is Rs 44.63 crore.

The Wholly Owned Subsidiary is engaged in carrying on the business of manufacturing, selling and dealing in otherwise of various consumer electrical, electronics, electro-mechanical products and home and kitchen appliances of all kinds both electrical and non-electrical and such other allied products.

V-Guard industries manufactures a range of products namely voltage stabilizers, pumps, electric water heaters, solar water heaters, cables, UPS, ceiling fans, etc.